Gentherm partners with Datang NXP Semiconductors to develop innovative cell connecting

Gentherm, a developer of innovative thermal management technologies, and Datang NXP Semiconductors Co., Ltd. (DNS) are together developing a new cell connection system, integrating the electronics for the battery module control for the global automotive market.

This first-of-its-kind cell connection system will combine the single-cell monitoring integrated circuit (IC) and Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) of Datang NXP Semiconductors with the proprietary design of Gentherm’s Cell Connecting Systems—a foil-based conductor made by a unique Mechanical Structuring Process (MSP), that replaces complex sensor cable harnesses.

The combination of both technologies provides a battery cell monitoring solution that enables visibility to battery monitoring software and systems, paving the way for significant advances in electric vehicle (EV) battery performance, safety, longevity and improved user feedback.

We see this partnership as an important milestone that will greatly impact the automotive electric vehicle (EV) industry and adjacent markets. By measuring the actual health and temperature of the battery inside the cell, we are able to increase the safety and longevity of these vehicles, leading to improved economics and increased performance for our customers. —Thomas Stocker, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Digital Interiors and Battery Performance Solutions for Gentherm

DNS develops innovative cell-monitoring ICs with an on-chip EIS feature, that provides valuable insight into what’s going on inside batteries. Together with Gentherm’s advanced Cell Connecting System technology our ICs provide ultimate battery safety and maximized battery performance to the market. —Todd Liu, CEO of Datang NXP Semiconductors

Earlier this month, Gentherm and Datang NXP Semiconductors delivered the first prototype of this technology to a major global automotive battery maker, marking an important milestone for the adoption of this prototype into future battery production.