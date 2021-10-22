Ford Maverick EPA-estimated 42 mpg city, 37 mpg combined

The all-new 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid pickup—the first standard hybrid pickup in the US—is now officially the most fuel-efficient hybrid pickup with an EPA-estimated rating of 42 mpg city. The 2.5-liter hybrid has an EPA-estimated rating of 37 mpg combined, 33 mpg highway and an EPA-estimated range of more than 500 miles on a single tank of gas.





Maverick uses Ford’s fourth-generation hybrid propulsion system, which includes an all-new 2.5-liter Atkinson cycle hybrid engine and electronic continuously variable transmission. Its briefcase-size, liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery is packaged below the second-row seats rather than occupying a significant portion of the cargo area.

Maverick Hybrid is expected to start shipping in December with the first customer deliveries expected in January 2022 so required state and federal emissions certification can be completed.

Due to high demand, all Maverick Hybrid production for the 2022 model year is expected to be fully reserved by early November. Once all 2022 Maverick Hybrids have been reserved, ordering for Maverick Hybrid will close until reopening next summer.

Customers are still able to place orders for Maverick with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine, which is already on sale and off to a fast start with more on their way to dealers and customers nationwide.

The 2.0-liter EcoBoost Maverick carries an official EPA rating of 23 / 30 / 26 mpg city / highway / combined for the FWD version, 22 / 29 / 25 mpg for the AWD model. The hybrid is only offered with FWD.