Albemarle signs two agreements for strategic investments in China to expand lithium conversion capacity

Benchmark: battery supply chain hit by Chinese energy cuts
23 October 2021

Albemarle Corporation, a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced its intent for strategic investments in China in support of the expansion of its lithium conversion capacity.

The company recently signed investment agreements with the Yangtze River International Chemical Industrial Park in the Zhangjiagang Free Trade Zone (Jiangsu province), and the Pengshan Economic Development Park in the Pengshan District (Sichuan province).

With these agreements, Albemarle will move forward with its design, engineering and permitting plans to build a conversion plant at each site, each of which has planned production capacity initially targeting 50,000 metric tons lithium hydroxide per annum.

Subject to additional studies and approvals, it is expected these plants would start construction during 2022 and complete construction by the end of 2024.

