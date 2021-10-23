California 2020 crude average carbon intensity value increased 7%

Every year, the California Air Resources Board (ARB) posts an Annual Crude Average carbon intensity calculation, using the the Oil Production Greenhouse Gas Emission Estimator (OPGEE) Model.





Crude oil from California, Alaska and 11 countries account for 95% of the volume supplied to California in any given year. Source: CARB

For 2020, the average crude intensity rose 7% from the 2019 value to 13.39 g CO 2 e/MJ. At the same time, the overall volue of crude imported or produced in the state dropped to 478,388,940 barrels from 584,313,143 the year before—a decrease of 18% during the pandemic lockdown year.