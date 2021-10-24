European metals-producing and -using industries and workers warn of catastrophic impact of Chinese magnesium supply shortage
24 October 2021
A cross-industry group of European metals-producing and -using industries and their workers have issued a warning about the potentially catastrophic impact of the Chinese magnesium supply shortage.
The group, which includes Eurofer, ACEA, Eurometaux, industriAll Europe, ECCA, ESTAL, IMA, EUWA, EuroAlliages, CLEPA and Metals Packaging Europe, issued an urgent call for action against the imminent risk of Europe-wide production shutdowns as a consequence of a critical shortage in the supply of magnesium from China.
Magnesium is a key alloying material and widely used in the metals-producing industry. Without urgent action by the European Union, this issue, if not resolved, threatens thousands of businesses across Europe, their entire supply chains and the millions of jobs that rely on them, the group said.
Annual demand for magnesium is about 1.2 million tonnes, with 87% being produced by China and 39% being used by China. Europe and North America use each around 19%. Japan uses 4%. Europe is particularly hit by the current supply shortage since almost all magnesium used in Europe is imported from China.
Due to the Chinese Government’s effort to curb domestic power consumption, supply of magnesium originating from China has either been halted or reduced drastically since September 2021, resulting in a supply crisis of unprecedented magnitude.
With the European Union almost totally dependent on China (at 95%) for its magnesium supply needs, the European aluminum, iron and steel producing and using industries together with their raw materials suppliers are particularly impacted, with far-reaching ramifications on entire European Union value chains, including key end-use sectors such as automotive, construction and packaging.
The current Chinese supply shortfall has already resulted in record prices and worldwide distortions in the supply chain. Today’s remaining magnesium imports are trading at prices of about $10,000 to $14,000/tonne, up from approximately $2,000/tonne earlier this year, making it almost impossible for European companies to produce or source magnesium-containing materials at a viable level.
Europe is expected to run out of magnesium stocks by the end of November, with production shortages, business closures and associated job losses to follow, the group said.
The industries jointly called on the European Commission and national governments to work urgently towards immediate actions with their Chinese counterparties to mitigate the short-term, critical shortage issue as well as the longer-term supply effects on European industries.
The European Commission said it is holding talks with China to ease severe shortages of magnesium.
Better get used to cars with steel wheels, then.
and who knows what else will go missing.
Posted by: mahonj | 24 October 2021 at 05:53 AM
@mahonj
The steel industry grinds to a halt without magnesium too.
Ludicrous notions of JIT supply chains and outsourcing all supply cutting costs at the expense of security of supply are biting with the disruptions of covid.
Posted by: Davemart | 24 October 2021 at 06:36 AM
Overdependence can cause problems
Posted by: SJC | 24 October 2021 at 07:27 AM
I have to say I'm a little confused, isn't magnesium a rather abundant metal in fact I remember it was touted as one of many possible materials that could be extracted from seawater to make desalination more economical. These economic bans on different materials are going to impoverish the whole world - there are some countries you can sanction without much blowback but I don't think China is one of those countries.
Posted by: William Stockwell | 24 October 2021 at 07:30 AM
@William Stockwell
Its nothing to do with resource limits, its supply chain issues.
Much like the shortage of computer chips, which has nothing to do with some absolute inability to build them, but if you don't have a robust supply chain with alternative sources, then you become over-dependent on single sources dominant due to their volume advantages, so a heck of a lot of production was concentrated in Taiwan, and was hit by local issues with a cascade effect.
Posted by: Davemart | 24 October 2021 at 09:40 AM