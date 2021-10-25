Germany providing another €300M to subsidize private charging stations in residential buildings

The German government is topping up the funding for private charging stations for electric cars in residential buildings by a further €300 million (US$349 million). The purchase and installation of the wall boxes are supported with a grant of €900 (US$1,050). A total of €800 million (US$932 million) in federal funds are now available for this.

Starting tomorrow, German citizens can again secure a 900 euro grant from the federal government for their own charging station at home. Over half a million applications show the enormous demand for this funding. I would like to thank Olaf Scholz, who has made a further 300 million euros available to us so that we can continue our wallbox funding. Charging must be possible anywhere and anytime. A nationwide and user-friendly charging infrastructure is a prerequisite for more people to switch to climate-friendly e-cars. —Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer

As of July 2021, more than 620,000 charging points had been applied for. An average of 2,500 applications were submitted every day.

Private individuals, apartment owners’ associations, housing companies, housing associations and property developers can apply for funding to set up a charging station for electric cars in areas of self-used or rented residential buildings that are not accessible to the public.

Funding is provided for the purchase and construction of a brand-new, not publicly accessible charging station including the grid connection as well as associated necessary ancillary work.

The charging station must have a normal charging power of 11 kW; 100% of the electricity must come from renewable energies; and the charging station must be intelligent and controllable (with a view to serving the grid).

Funding takes the form of an investment grant that will be transferred to the applicant’s bank account after the project has been completed. The grant is a flat rate of €900 per charging point. If the total costs of the project fall below the grant amount, no funding will be granted.