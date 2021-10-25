Royal Caribbean Group to use trio of power sources on next class of ships: fuel cell, battery, dual fuel engines

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
25 October 2021

Royal Caribbean Group’s new class of ships known as ‘Project Evolution’, set to debut in summer 2023, will operate using a trio of power sources including a fuel cell system, battery technology and dual fuel engines using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the main fuel. This tribrid solution with the hydrogen fuel cell system allows the ship to be free of local emissions while at port.

1634865017_ProjectEvolution-Graphic-01-copy

We first announced our fuel cell ambitions several years ago. Through dedication and perseverance, we are now proud to introduce the first ship with large-scale fuel cell technology capable of achieving emission-free port operations.

—Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group

The new technology not only helps in port, but also allows Project Evolution to achieve a 40% overall reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions per double occupancy when compared to the brand’s previous class of ships. The ship class is also projected to achieve an Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) rating approximately 25% better than applicable International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirements.

Project Evolution’s full suite of initiatives, developed in partnership with Meyer Werft Shipyard, will bring energy efficiency to a new level and will include both first-of-its-kind initiatives and successful features previously introduced such as:

  • Fuel Cell System – this hydrogen-based technology will supplement the main power supply and carry the ship’s total hotel load—up to four megawatts—the first large-scale fuel-cell installation at sea in the cruise industry.

  • LNG (Liquid Natural Gas) – a cleaner burning fuel, LNG-fueled propulsion systems emit less CO2 and 97% fewer particulates than normal fuel oil used on ships.

  • Battery – a bank of batteries supports optimizing the overall ship power system, saving fuel.

  • Waste to Energy – newly developed Micro Auto Gasification System (MAGS) reduces onboard waste volume, resulting in lower incineration emissions.

  • Progress to Carbon Neutral Construction – in partnership with Meyer Werft Shipyard, Project Evolution is thoughtfully designed and built taking into consideration the carbon footprint of ship construction and creating a path to overall reduction.

