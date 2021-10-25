Royal Caribbean Group to use trio of power sources on next class of ships: fuel cell, battery, dual fuel engines

Royal Caribbean Group’s new class of ships known as ‘Project Evolution’, set to debut in summer 2023, will operate using a trio of power sources including a fuel cell system, battery technology and dual fuel engines using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the main fuel. This tribrid solution with the hydrogen fuel cell system allows the ship to be free of local emissions while at port.





We first announced our fuel cell ambitions several years ago. Through dedication and perseverance, we are now proud to introduce the first ship with large-scale fuel cell technology capable of achieving emission-free port operations. —Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group

The new technology not only helps in port, but also allows Project Evolution to achieve a 40% overall reduction in its greenhouse gas emissions per double occupancy when compared to the brand’s previous class of ships. The ship class is also projected to achieve an Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) rating approximately 25% better than applicable International Maritime Organization (IMO) requirements.

Project Evolution’s full suite of initiatives, developed in partnership with Meyer Werft Shipyard, will bring energy efficiency to a new level and will include both first-of-its-kind initiatives and successful features previously introduced such as: