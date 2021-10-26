BASF and SVOLT partner to advance battery materials development and battery recycling solutions globally

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
26 October 2021

BASF and SVOLT have entered into an agreement in which both parties will partner throughout their global operations with regards to cathode active materials (CAM) development, raw materials supply and battery recycling for SVOLT’s battery cells.

The cooperation will also enhance the research and development (R&D) capabilities for both companies in sustainable battery materials and strengthen both parties’ core competitiveness in the largest battery market, China, and globally.

Furthermore, the cooperation will support China’s carbon reduction target and accelerate global progress towards carbon neutrality. Both companies will also assess joint upstream resourcing to strengthen the security of raw material supply.

As the largest chemical supplier to the automotive industry, BASF has established a strong position in the CAM market including a global manufacturing and R&D footprint, and a broad portfolio of mid- to high-nickel, manganese-rich, cobalt-free CAM.

In Europe, BASF is introducing CAM production with an industry-leading carbon footprint through its advanced process technology, a secured local raw materials supply chain, a favorable energy mix for production, as well as short and effective logistics along the supply chain. BASF is continuously working closely with partners to accelerate innovation and form a sustainable battery value chain worldwide.

SVOLT is a global high-tech company for batteries. It has established seven R&D centers in Wuxi, Baoding, Shanghai and Shenzhen in China as well as in Japan, Korea and India.

Posted on 26 October 2021 in Batteries, China, Manufacturing, Materials, Recycling

