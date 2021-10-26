Brembo unveils SENSIFY intelligent braking system

Brembo introduced SENSIFY, a new intelligent braking system that integrates advanced software based on artificial intelligence with the company’s world-renowned brake components. SENSIFY combines the current Brembo product portfolio of calipers, discs and friction materials with digital technology and artificial intelligence to create a flexible platform that includes software, predictive algorithms and data management to control the brake system digitally.





With SENSIFY the braking system is no longer simply a sum of its parts but a system in which artificial intelligence and software play an active role. Data collection is leveraged to improve the driver experience and allows the system to be constantly updated.





Front brake system (left) and rear brake system (right)

SENSIFY has evolved naturally from Brembo’s heritage and know-how. It combines the design of the best braking components with the integration of a digital brain and sensors that control each wheel independently. The result is more precise car handling, increased performance and confidence.

SENSIFY is also a more sustainable braking solution. Due to the optimized braking action on each wheel combined with the absence of drag between pads and discs, emissions are minimized.

Furthermore SENSIFY opens up opportunities in car design, offering great flexibility for car makers and simplifying integration in any electric and internal combustion engine platform.

SENSIFY is expected to be on the market from beginning 2024.