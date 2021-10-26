CRI ETL project in China will recycle 150,000 tons of CO2/year to make 100,000 tons of methanol

Chinese petrochemicals corporation Jiangsu Sailboat Petrochemicals Co. ltd has signed an agreement with Icelandic technology company Carbon Recycling International (CRI) to design a chemical plant based on CRI’s Emissions to Liquids (ETL) technology. (Earlier post.)

The plant will recycle approximately 150,000 metric tons of CO 2 and 20,000 metric tons of H 2 per year from other onsite processes to produce 100,000 tons of methanol annually. The Jiangsu Sailboat Green Methanol plant will be built in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province on the east coast of China, integrated into their 15 km2 Shenghong petrochemical industrial park.

Methanol is the main raw material used in Jiangsu Sailboat’s existing 2.4 million metric tons per year production of a wide product range of polymers and plastics. These include products used for making solar panels and plexiglass.

The CRI ETL plant’s direct use of 150,000 metric tons of CO 2 annually, will equal the effect of taking 53,000 fossil fuel cars off the roads. Indirect emission savings from avoiding the use of fossil raw materials is even larger, estimated to be as high as 550,000 tons per year. This is equivalent to 37,000 hectares of forest planting area, or 370 square kilometers of land.

The plant will be owned and operated by Jiangsu Sailboat and is expected to begin its operation in 2023. The cost of the project is estimated around US$35 million (RMB 225 million).

This project will be the second in China based on CRI’s ETL technology. The first CRI project, the Shunli plant in Anyang, Henan province, is currently in the final stages of construction and expected to be in operation early next year.