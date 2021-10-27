Eaton eMobility introduces high-voltage Bussmann EVK Series fuses, optimized for high-powered electrified vehicles

Power management company Eaton’s eMobility business has introduced the EVK Series, a new line of Bussmann series fuses. The new line of high-voltage fuses meets the requirements for use in the latest high-powered electrified vehicles (EVs) with ratings up to 1,000 volts of direct current (VDC) and 600 amps.





Eaton’s EVK series fuses are designed to manage and protect the charging systems of electric commercial, passenger and high-performance vehicles such as sports cars and large sport-utility vehicles. The fuses enable more advanced EV system architectures and support vehicle acceleration and range in an efficient package.





The EVK fuse’s high-voltage rating provides full-range system protection in an economical package while meeting the needs of higher-voltage battery packs. We have many years of design and application experience with EVs. Our global production and research footprint allows Eaton to provide optimum solutions to global and local customers. Our Bussmann series fuses help ensure reliable protection of the circuit components. To provide optimal performance, we simulate driving and charging conditions unique to specific customers. —Till Wagner, product manager, Electric Vehicle Power Switching and Protection, Eaton’s eMobility

Using its proprietary simulation testing, Eaton can verify proper fuse-life performance and reliability for the lifetime of the vehicle. When severe short circuits occur due to a fault, such as a crash or an insulation break, the fuses isolate all the available energy and safely interrupt the circuit. Current limitation is also important, as it restricts total fault energy, enabling downstream components in the system to survive the fault event.

The Bussmann series full line of fuses require up to 33% less space than traditional fuse solutions, offer weight reduction, and provide short-circuit protection for conductors. The series is designed with the future in mind as battery requirements increase and technologies, such as energy dense solid-state batteries, are introduced.

Bussmann series fuses are available in eight different frame sizes, ranging from 15 amps for auxiliary components up to 600 amps for battery protection when the full application current is flowing. The fuses are designed to distribute heat away from weak spots, a key benefit for any fuse rating and especially critical for high-power fuses.