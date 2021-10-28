DOE awarding $209M to 26 national lab projects; EVs, batteries and connected vehicles

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is awarding $209 million in funding to 26 new national laboratory projects focusing on electric vehicles, advanced batteries and connected vehicles.

The US currently relies heavily on importing advanced battery components from abroad, which exposes the nation to supply chain vulnerabilities that threaten to disrupt the availability and cost of these technologies. The 26 national laboratory projects will address four critical goals:

Significantly reducing the cost and size of next generation battery technology;

Advancing extreme fast charging to allow for batteries to be fully charged in less than 15-minutes;

Mitigating potential grid impacts of tens of millions of vehicles being charged across the nation; and

Streamlining cooperative vehicle-to-vehicle communications and controls that reduce energy use and emissions.

Lead national laboratories and their projects are:

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL)

Battery 500 Phase 2, with BNL, INL, SLAC, General Motors and 8 universities as partners

Stable Solid-State Electrolyte and Interface for High-Energy All-Solid-State Lithium-Sulfur Battery

Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL)

Solid State Batteries with Long Cycle Life and High Energy Density through Materials Design and Integration

Ion Conductive High Li+ Transference Number Polymer Composites for Solid-State Batteries

Polyester-Based Block Copolymer Electrolytes for Lithium Metal Batteries

Innovative Solutions for Enabling Extreme Fast Charging

Optimization of Cooperative Driving Automation For Trucks, Passenger Cars, and Infrastructure in Mixed Traffic Scenarios

National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)

Low-Pressure All Solid State Cells

Electrochemical/Thermal-Optimized Solutions for Extreme Fast Charge, with INL and Ford

EVs@Scale Lab Consortium addressing technical barriers to wide-scale EV adoption and integration with the grid, with ANL, INL, ORNL, PNNL and SNL

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL)

3D Printing of All-Solid-State Lithium Batteries

Integrated Multiscale Model for Design of Robust 3-D Solid-state Lithium Batteries

Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

Substituted Argyrodite Solid Electrolytes and High Capacity Conversion Cathodes for All-Solid-State Batteries

Polymer Electrolytes for Stable Low Impedance Solid State Battery Interfaces

Precision Control of the Li Surface for Solid-State Batteries

Lithium Halide-Based Superionic Solid Electrolytes and High Voltage Cathode Interfaces

Integrated Electrolyte Development and Electrode Engineering To Enable Fast Charging of High Energy Density Li-Ion Cells

A Cooperative Driving Automation (CDA) Framework for Developing Communication Requirements of Energy Centric CDA Applications

Argonne National Laboratory (ANL)

Multifunctional Gradient Coatings for Scalable, High Energy Density Sulfide-Based Solid-State Batteries

Thick Selenium-Sulfur Cathode Supported Ultra-thin Sulfides Electrolytes for High-energy All-solid-state Lithium Metal Batteries

Synthesis of Composite Electrolytes with Integrated Interface Design

Development of All Solid-State Battery using Anti-Perovskite Electrolytes

Core Research on Extreme Fast Charge Cell Evaluation of Lithium-ion Batteries (XCEL), with NREL, INL and LBNL

Stanford Linear Accelerator (SLAC)

High-Conductivity and Electrochemically Stable Lithium Thioborate Solid-State Electrolytes for Practical All-Solid-State Batteries

Enabling and Understanding Battery Fast Charging at Cell and Materials Levels

Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL)