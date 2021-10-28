Argonne announces Li-Bridge public-private partnership for domestic lithium battery supply chain

Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) announced Li-Bridge, a new public-private partnership to bridge gaps in the domestic lithium battery supply chain. The Li-Bridge, which will be led by ANL, will work with the entire National Laboratory complex to accelerate the development of a robust and secure domestic supply chain for lithium-based batteries.

Li-Bridge is focused on bringing key stakeholders together to improve the lithium battery supply chain and marks the first collaboration of its kind in the US battery industry.

Argonne will engage with the federal sector through the Federal Consortium for Advanced Batteries (FCAB), which was established by DOE to put the US on a path to long-term competitiveness in the global battery value chain.

Private industry participation will be facilitated through an alliance with three US-based convenor organizations: NAATBatt International, New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST), and New Energy Nexus.

The new Li-Bridge alliance announced today is a major step forward in developing and sustaining a robust, domestic supply chain for batteries, which will be critical to vehicle electrification. This coordination between public and private entities across the nation is paramount to achieving our vision of establishing a battery materials and technology supply chain that supports long-term US economic competitiveness. —Michael Berube, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Sustainable Transportation at DOE

The FCAB encourages cooperation and coordination across the US Government agencies’ advanced battery efforts and seeks to develop a healthy domestic ecosystem. The consortium is led by the Departments of Energy, Defense, Commerce, and State and includes many organizations across the government.

FCAB developed the National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries 2021-2030, which lays out a holistic approach to accelerate the development of a robust, secure, and healthy domestic research and industrial base for lithium-based batteries.

The blueprint lays out five critical goals and key actions to guide federal agency collaboration.