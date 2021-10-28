Plug Power and Lhyfe partner to develop green hydrogen plants throughout Europe; 300MW by 2025

Plug Power and Lhyfe, a producer and supplier of renewable hydrogen, announced an partnership to pursue and develop jointly green hydrogen generation plants throughout Europe. The initiative seeks to generate a total hydrogen capacity of 300MW by 2025, and to start the development of a 1GW production site.

The agreement builds upon the working relationship already established between the two companies earlier this year. In that project, Plug Power’s hydrogen electrolyzer technology will provide 1MW of capacity to the world’s first offshore hydrogen production facility, developed by Lhyfe and powered by electricity from a floating wind turbine off the coast of Le Croisic, at SEM-REV, Centrale Nantes’ offshore test site, which will be operational by 2022.

Plug Power is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen globally and has been present in Europe for more than 10 years. The company has made significant progress in deploying hydrogen applications with key European industrials, logistics customers and vehicle manufacturers, including its joint venture with Renault called HYVIA. (Earlier post.)

Plug Power has installed several PEM technology solutions in Germany, France, The Netherlands, Italy and Portugal, and recently announced the launch of its European headquarters in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany.

In September, Lhyfe inaugurated the world’s first industrial production site for renewable hydrogen in direct connection with a wind farm. The company will also launch the world’s first offshore renewable hydrogen production site on the SEM-REV offshore test site in 2022. Lhyfe is deploying some 60 projects in Europe for mobility and industry.

As part of the partnership, Plug Power and Lhyfe will pursue opportunities to jointly develop green hydrogen generation plants throughout Europe, generated with state-of-the-art PEM electrolysis technology and supplied with electrical power from renewable energy sources. The new initiative will primarily serve on-road and off-road mobility applications. Finally, the two parties will also consider working together to co-develop a US-based offshore wind electrolyzer plant.