From LEGO concept to autonomous battery-electric loader; Volvo CE unveils LX03 prototype

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has unveiled the first real-world example of a self-learning concept wheel loader with the brains to make decisions, perform tasks, and interact with humans. It is also the first time a LEGO Technic model has been turned into a real machine. While not commercially available, engineers expect that valuable insights from the LX03 will feed into applications for today and tomorrow.





The prototype LX03 with the LEGO Technic Concept Wheel Loader ZEUX which inspired its creation.

Inspired by a concept devised by Volvo CE and LEGO Technic engineers and designers, the Volvo LX03 breaks new grounds in smart construction technology. It represents both the next stage in Volvo CE’s exploration into machine intelligence and its determination to decarbonize the construction industry.





LX03 with its unique scissor frame.

The prototype LX03 has been built by a dedicated team of engineers, programmers and workshop technicians from Volvo CE sites in Eskilstuna, Sweden and Konz, Germany, in collaboration with the design team in Gothenburg, Sweden. It is a 5-ton wheel loader that has been developed as a modular concept, with the capability of being made larger or smaller with just one or two changes to the manufacturing process. It also shares its driveline with the L25 Electric, making it a zero-emission, low-noise machine with a runtime of up to eight hours depending on its application.

It is designed to be a smart and safe worker, equipped with a brain that has the capacity to adapt to different scenarios, make decisions in real-time and—most importantly—collaborate with humans. It can be programmed by customers to complete heavy, repetitive or dangerous tasks, reducing the need for a human on site.