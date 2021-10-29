Einride & GE Appliances to deploy first US fleet of autonomous and electric trucks

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
29 October 2021

Swedish freight technology company Einride and GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, are partnering for the implementation of electric and autonomous transport at scale. It will be the first time an autonomous and electric truck is live and operating in the US.

The Pod—with no space for a driver—is the first all-electric, totally autonomous transport vehicle to operate on a public road.

With a gross vehicle weight of 26 tonnes, the Einride Pod features a loading capacity of 15-18 pallets and supports a 16-tonne payload. Range per charge is 130- 180 km.

At launch, Einride will implement electric transportation solutions at three of GEA’s locations in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Georgia. As a result of this partnership, GEA is expected to save 970 tons of CO2 emissions within the first year, playing a role in its global commitment to reduce its environmental footprint by utilizing a state-of-the-art supply chain.

Einride also recently announced a partnership with Bridgestone aimed at co-creating innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for electrified and autonomous Class 8 vehicles. The collaboration will allow Einride to collect new layers of safety and efficiency-related data from Bridgestone’s smart-sensing tires, while enabling Bridgestone to integrate its advanced mobility technologies into Einride’s onboard vehicle platforms.

Together, the companies will work to create safer and more efficient mobility solutions to drive a more sustainable future for large commercial truck fleets.

As part of the agreement, Bridgestone will become an official US launch partner of Einride and the exclusive tire supplier for Einride in the US market. In turn, Einride will supply connected electric trucks and digital services under a subscription agreement to Bridgestone for its US shipping logistics network, with the aim of electrifying the majority of Bridgestone’s landside transport needs by 2025.

Einride was founded in 2016 and became the first company to operate an autonomous, electric freight vehicle on a public road in 2019.

