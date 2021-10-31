Boundary Layer Technologies reveals ELECTRA all-electric hydrofoiling ferry concept

Boundary Layer Technologies, a California-based marine technology startup, revealed its concept design for a fully electric hydrofoiling ferry: ELECTRA. ELECTRA, with a 9,000 kWh battery, has a range of up to 100 nautical miles and cruise speed of 40 knots—twice the speed and range of existing electric ferries—due to Boundary Layer Technology’s proprietary hydrofoil technology and podded propulsion system.





Compared to fossil fuel alternatives, ELECTRA’s battery-electric propulsion significantly reduces cabin noise by up to 20dB compared to conventional ferries. It’s foiling system also offers excellent seakeeping and ride comfort.

Hydrofoil technology is the key to enabling electrification of passenger ferries. By reducing the drag of the vessel by a factor of two, the powering requirements are also halved, which increases the speed and range of what an electric ferry can do. This opens the door to electrification of the majority of ferry routes across the world. —Ed Kearney, CEO of Boundary Layer Technologies

The ELECTRA ferry offers OPEX reductions of up to 35% compared to fossil fuel burning fast ferry alternatives, as well as helps operators de-risk the future cost uncertainties of carbon taxes and emissions trading schemes being implemented globally.

We think Electra is an exciting development of ferry technology and shows promise for decarbonizing ferry operations and adding to the customer’s experience. —Patrick Murphy, President, Blue & Gold Fleet, contract operator of San Francisco’s 15 high speed ferries

Boundary Layer Technologies has already developed the hydrofoil and control systems required for ELECTRA, and plans to have the first vessels in operation by Q1 2024 in regions such as the United States, Scandinavia, and the Mediterranean.