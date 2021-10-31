ElDorado National introducing electric Axess bus in 40-, 35- and 32-foot lengths; Cummins drive system, battery

ElDorado National (California) or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group, will launch its fully electric Axess bus at APTA Expo 8-10 November 2021. In addition to being the first zero-corrosion battery electric bus (BEB), it is the first to offer 40', 35' and 32' bus lengths.

ENC partnered with Cummins for the electric powertrain/battery system on the Axess; the Axess BEB uses Cummins NMC batteries in either 444 or 518 kWh configurations. Cummins will support the electric propulsion system and batteries through more than 600 distributors world-wide.





ENC’s BEB is built on the proven Axess platform which has more than 20 years of trusted performance and is the only EV bus in the industry that features a zero-corrosion 100% 304-grade stainless steel body structure/composite exterior.

In addition, ENC was the first mass transit bus manufacturer to introduce front or center door ADA compliant wheelchair ramps. The BEB Axess offers multiple configurations for passenger seating and wheelchair accommodations.

The Axess is also the first heavy-duty low-floor bus in the industry to offer 3-point passenger seat belts. Driver visibility and comfort is improved by the largest windshield in the industry, which is angled to deflect the glare of interior lighting and helps to create a quieter bus with less drag driving on the road. The tall windshield and low dash offer greater visibility for drivers of any stature.

ENC has manufactured low-floor and standard-floor buses for more than 45 years to public transit/paratransit, airport, and university transportation markets.