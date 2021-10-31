MEYER NEPTUN Engineering to cooperate with Leibniz Institute on power-to-liquid climate-neutral fuels

MEYER NEPTUN Engineering, a new startup within the Meyer Group focused on green innovations in the maritime industry, plans to work with the Leibniz Institute for Catalysis (LIKAT Rostock) on the establishment and operation of a development platform for power-to-liquid fuels from renewable energy and CO 2 .

Power-to-Liquid (PtL) is based on the conversion of renewable energy into liquid fuels and chemicals such as methanol using CO 2 that is already in the atmosphere. Thus, climate-neutral fuels with high energy density can be produced for use in ships or aircraft.

LIKAT Rostock is seeking support for the project from the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure.

This platform will be available for further research work not only with LIKAT, but also with other research institutions and companies, in order to work in productive cooperation in a targeted manner on environmentally and climate-friendly mobility.

Together with the shipyards of the MEYER Group, MEYER NEPTUN Engineering will test the fuels generated in the research project under real conditions on board. The goal is to make climate-neutral and sustainable solutions ready for the market for different types of ships, which MEYER NEPTUN Engineering will work on in the future.

With our versatile maritime research and development facilities and projects, we form a true playground for engineers and technicians from a wide range of disciplines. To this end, we continue to look for people who want to join us in making shipping climate-neutral. —Malte Poelmann, Managing Director of MEYER NEPTUN Engineering

The Leibniz Institute for Catalysis is one of the largest publicly-funded research institutes in Europe in the area of applied catalysis.