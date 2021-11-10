NFI expands partnership with Li-Cycle on heavy-duty lithium-ion battery recycling for transit buses

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
10 November 2021

NFI Group, a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, has expanded its partnership with North America’s largest lithium-ion battery recycler, Li-Cycle Corp., to offer heavy-duty electric vehicle battery recycling to public transit customers in North America through Li-Cycle.

The partnership builds upon successful completion of an EV battery recycling pilot program between NFI subsidiary New Flyer of America and Li-Cycle, originally announced in January 2021. (Earlier post.) The pilot was Li-Cycle’s first program in the heavy-duty vehicle space.

Li-Cycle can now provide battery recycling for all NFI vehicles, including New Flyer, MCI, Alexander Dennis, and ARBOC. As zero-emission adoption continues to expand across North American public transit, the accumulation of end-of-life batteries will increase demand for heavy-duty battery recycling. NFI’s partnership with Li-Cycle will provide operators a viable option for battery recycling, in turn delivering full-circle sustainability.

Li-Cycle offers a proprietary, closed loop lithium-ion battery resource recovery service producing minimal solid waste, and zero liquid and air emissions that can sustainably produce battery-grade lithium, nickel, and cobalt products.

Li-Cycle recovers critical materials from lithium-ion batteries and reintroduces them into the supply chain. It achieves this through 95% recovery of all lithium-ion battery materials, extracting high-grade materials for battery reproduction at a cost lower than mined and refined material.

Its patented wet recycling processes battery materials hydrometallurgically, and outputs high-purity battery chemicals to be redirected to the lithium-ion battery supply chain and broader economy.

In addition, Li-Cycle’s wet-chemistry process requires lower energy consumption than traditional high temperature processes and is fully sustainable, with no solid or liquid waste and zero-impact air emissions.

New Flyer and Li-Cycle are both members of CALSTART, an international nonprofit dedicated to accelerating the pace of clean technology and the adoption of clean transportation.

Posted on 10 November 2021 in Batteries, Bus, Electric (Battery), Recycling | | Comments (0)

