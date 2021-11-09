USABC awards $2M to Li-ion battery recycling program with American Battery Technology Company

The United States Advanced Battery Consortium LLC (USABC) is awarding $2 million to lithium-ion (Li-ion) recycling development project, “Strategic Collaboration for the Development of a Self-Sustaining Model for the Recycling of Large-Format Lithium-Ion (Li-ion) Batteries,” with American Battery Technology Company (ABTC).

The contract award includes a 75% cost share by the ABTC-led project team and funds a 30-month project that begins this month. The grant will fund a three-tiered partnership between ABTC, BASF and C4V to secure a domestic circular supply chain of battery metals, validate that batteries made from recycled metals are just as good as those made with virgin-source metals, and demonstrate that battery grade metals can be manufactured from recycled materials at lower cost with lower environmental impact.

ABTC’s role within the partnership will be to utilize its integrated lithium-ion battery recycling system to provide battery cathode grade metals to BASF, which will refine the metals and send the products to C4V, which will use the materials to create battery cells ready for auto manufacturers.





Once the batteries are at their end-of-life, ABTC can again begin to recycle the critical metals, creating a closed-loop process.

While the domestic manufacturing capacities of electric vehicles and of lithium-ion battery cells have grown rapidly in the US in recent years, unfortunately the domestic production capacities of the battery metals that supply these operations have not kept pace. The establishment of a commercial-scale domestic US battery recycling industry can address these challenges and produce each of the battery metals required to supply new manufacturing operations. We are excited that through this demonstration ABTC will work together with such highly respected industry leaders to demonstrate a low-cost, low-environmental impact, integrated lithium-ion battery manufacturing supply chain to enable a true closed-loop domestic circular economy. —American Battery Technology Company CEO Ryan Melsert.

USABC is a subsidiary of the United States Council for Automotive Research LLC (USCAR). Enabled by a cooperative agreement with the US Department of Energy (DOE), USABC’s mission is to develop electrochemical energy storage technologies that advance commercialization of next generation electrified vehicle applications. In support of its mission, USABC has developed mid- and long-term goals to guide its projects and measure its progress.