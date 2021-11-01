Lightning eMotors enters Canada’s commercial EV market with delivery of 10 electric refrigerated delivery vehicles

Lightning eMotors, a provider of all-electric powertrains and medium-duty and specialty commercial electric fleet vehicles, announced the successful delivery and deployment of 10 all-electric cargo vans to Montreal, Canada-based Goodfood Market Corp. This delivery marks Lightning eMotors’ initial entry into Canada’s commercial electric vehicle market, and the first deployment in Canada of a fully electric refrigerated vehicle fleet.





The Lightning Electric Class 3 Transit vans provide last-mile delivery through a partnership with Volta for custom-built refrigeration capability.

Lightning eMotors electrified T-350HD cargo vans for Goodfood by installing an all-electric powertrain, electrical infrastructure, and control software to support the vehicle. Each of the refrigerated electric vehicles deployed by Goodfood has an estimated range of 120 miles/195 kilometers on a full charge of its 86 kWh battery pack, regenerative braking for improved efficiency, and can comfortably hit 75 miles/120km per hour.

Supported by a supplier and integration partnership with Volta Air, the electrified fleet also boasts a dedicated, 12-volt battery-powered refrigeration system to optimize delivery range in support of Goodfood’s same-day/last-mile delivery operations. These units have a cooling capacity down to -15 ˚C (+5 ˚F).