Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Lightning eMotors enters Canada’s commercial EV market with delivery of 10 electric refrigerated delivery vehicles
New Flyer receives order from SamTrans in California for 7 battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses

Lion Electric receives purchase order for 39 electric buses from Groupe Autocar Jeannois

01 November 2021

The Lion Electric Company, a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, received a purchase order from Groupe Autocar Jeannois for 35 zero-emission LionC school buses, to be delivered over the next five years. The purchase order also includes an option for Jeannois to purchase an additional five LionC buses. These LionC buses will be added to Jeannois' existing fleet of three LionC all-electric buses.

Jeannois has also placed a purchase order for four LionM buses to be delivered over the next four years, to gradually replace its luxury diesel-powered minibuses used in its corporate and tourist shuttle passenger transport branch.

In addition, Lion announced that Jeannois will become the first Lion-authorized service center for the region of Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean. The opening of this service center further expands Lion’s presence in Québec and is in line with its commitment to provide optimal service to all its customers, regardless of their location in the province.

The authorized service center, which will complement Lion’s Experience Centers, will be a certified one-stop-shop for service, maintenance, and warranty repairs for all local operators.

Posted on 01 November 2021 in Bus, Canada, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)