Lion Electric receives purchase order for 39 electric buses from Groupe Autocar Jeannois

The Lion Electric Company, a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, received a purchase order from Groupe Autocar Jeannois for 35 zero-emission LionC school buses, to be delivered over the next five years. The purchase order also includes an option for Jeannois to purchase an additional five LionC buses. These LionC buses will be added to Jeannois' existing fleet of three LionC all-electric buses.

Jeannois has also placed a purchase order for four LionM buses to be delivered over the next four years, to gradually replace its luxury diesel-powered minibuses used in its corporate and tourist shuttle passenger transport branch.

In addition, Lion announced that Jeannois will become the first Lion-authorized service center for the region of Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean. The opening of this service center further expands Lion’s presence in Québec and is in line with its commitment to provide optimal service to all its customers, regardless of their location in the province.

The authorized service center, which will complement Lion’s Experience Centers, will be a certified one-stop-shop for service, maintenance, and warranty repairs for all local operators.