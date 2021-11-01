New Flyer receives order from SamTrans in California for 7 battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses

San Mateo County Transit (SamTrans) in California has awarded New Flyer of America, a subsidiary of NFI Group, a contract for seven next-generation battery-electric Xcelsior CHARGE NG forty-foot heavy-duty transit buses.

SamTrans provides transportation services throughout San Mateo County and into parts of San Francisco and Palo Alto, delivering more than 8.5 million bus rides annually on 70 bus routes. This order is supported by Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funds and supports San Mateo County Transit District’s Sustainability Policy.

Our long-term partnership with SamTrans spans over 40 years, during which time we delivered over 260 buses. The addition of these long-range, zero-emission Xcelsior CHARGE NG buses to the SamTrans fleet will support the transit agency’s pledge to provide sustainable mobility options, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel consumption, and ultimately contribute to cleaner air in California. —Chris Stoddart, President, North American Bus and Coach

SamTrans expects to operate these buses on a new route connecting East Palo Alto, Redwood City, San Francisco International Airport, and San Bruno BART station via US-101 and likely the freeway’s new managed lanes.

NFI has electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and the company’s vehicles have completed more than 40 million EV service miles.