Petron Scientech and SBI Bioenergy partner on cellulosic ethanol to green hydrogen and low-carbon biofuels

Petron Scientech Inc. (PSI) and SBI Bioenergy (SBI) have entered into an alliance agreement to license differentiated, integrated, energy-efficient, and sustainable technologies for biomass to green hydrogen and low carbon biofuels production.





Under this agreement, the alliance will use Petron’s proprietary cellulosic ethanol (G2.0E) technology with a variety of locally available agriculture/forestry residuals (wastes) and woody biomass, integrated with production of green hydrogen using SBI’s proprietary, Gölu-H2 technology for commercial production of low-carbon, high-purity-hydrogen.





The alliance will also use Petron’s process engineering and scale-up expertise with SBI’s technologies for waste-free production of low-carbon Fatty Acid Ethyl Ester (FAEE) and hydrogen-free production of carbon-negative renewable diesel. FAEE has lower carbon intensity, better solubility in petroleum diesel and more favorable cold flow properties compared to conventional Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) which requires the use of fossil fuel derived methanol with its high carbon intensity.