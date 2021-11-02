DOE awarding $71M to 20 RD&D projects to cut GHG emissions, expand EV infrastructure; $5M to Achates for opposed-piston 2-stroke hybrid
02 November 2021
The US Department of Energy (DOE) is awarding $71 million to 20 research, development, and demonstration (RD&D) projects with industry, academia, and non-profits including Clean Cities Coalitions for the creation of solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for on- and off-road vehicles and to accelerate the expansion of EV infrastructure and charging. (DE-FOA-0002475, earlier post.)
Projects will work to lower emissions by leading the expansion of EV charging stations to facilitate the transition from fossil fuel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles. This includes EV charging community projects, such as installing charge stations within multi-unit housing, hosting community-led demonstrations that address barriers to EV adoption and lowering costs for direct current (DC) fast charging equipment.
Of the $71 million, Achates Power will receive $5 million for work on an opposed-piston 2-stroke hybrid commercial vehicle system, and Cummins will receive $4 million for its work on an ultra-low emissions heavy-duty 10L natural gas engine.
Fiscal Year 2021 Low Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Vehicle Technologies RD&D DE-FOA-0002475
|Awardee
|Project Description
|Federal share
|AOI 1: EV Charging Community Partner Projects
|Forth
|Affordable Mobility Platform (AMP)
|$5,020,217
|Metropolitan Energy Center
|EV Market Stimulation in Divested Economies
|$5,222,326
|Native Sun Community Power Development
|Upper Midwest Inter-Tribal EV Charging Community Network
|$6,666,667
|Tennessee Technological University
|Rural Reimagined: Building an EV Ecosystem and Green Economy for Transforming Lives in Economically Distressed Appalachia
|$4,012,930
|AOI 2: EV Workplace Charging
|CALSTART
|Charge to Work USA: National Workplace Charging Program
|$3,999,994
|Columbia-Willamette Clean Cities Coalition
|Equitable Mobility Powering Opportunities for Workplace Electrification Readiness (EMPOWER)
|$3,970,539
|Forth
|Leadership of Employers for Electrification Program (LEEP)
|$4,000,000
|AOI 3: Reducing the Cost of DC Fast Charging Equipment
|BorgWarner Inc
|Technology & Design Innovations to Maximize the Reduction Effect on DCFC Unit Cost Economics (Max-REDUCE)
|$4,093,880
|Eaton Corporation
|A Solid State Technology Enabled Compact, Modular Design to Reduce DC Fast Charging Cost and Footprint
|$4,906,074
|North Carolina State University
|Ultra-low Cost, All-SiC Modular Power Converters for DC Fast Charging Equipment Connected Directly to Medium Voltage Distribution System
|$3,858,644
|AOI 4a: Research to Transform the Efficiency of Off-Road Vehicles
|Eaton Corporation
|Simultaneous Greenhouse Gas and Criteria Pollutants Emissions Reduction for Off-Road Powertrains
|$2,377,904
|Marquette University
|Development of a Flex Fuel Mixing Controlled Combustion System for Gasoline/Ethanol Blends Enabled by Prechamber Ignition
|$2,500,000
|AOI 4b: Electrified Construction Vehicle Research, Development, and Validation
|John Deere
|Articulated Dump Truck (ADT) Electrification - GHG Reductions and Commercialization of New Technology in Construction Vehicles Fleet
|$2,756,732
|University of Minnesota – Twin Cities
|Fully Electric Powered, Hydraulic Assisted, Compact Track Loader
|$2,365,364
|AOI 5: Natural Gas Engine Enabling Technologies
|Cummins Inc.
|Cummins High Efficiency, Ultra Low Emissions Heavy- Duty 10L Natural Gas Engine Project
|$4,000,000
|University of Minnesota - Twin Cities
|Plasma-Assisted Pre-Chamber Ignition System for Highly Dilute Stoichiometric Heavy-Duty Natural Gas Engines
|$1,645,430
|AOI 6: Dimethyl Ether and Propane Engine Enabling Technologies
|University of Wisconsin- Madison
|High-Efficiency Mixing Controlled Compression Ignition Combustion of Propane DME Blends
|$2,373,453
|WM International Engineering LLC
|High Pressure Fast Response Direct Injection System for Liquified Gas Fuels Use in Light-Duty Engines
|$1,994,690
|AOI 7: Integrated Hybrid System with Opposed Piston 2-Stroke
|Achates Power Inc
|Opposed-Piston 2-Stroke Hybrid Commercial Vehicle System
|$5,000,000
|AOI 8: Natural Gas Vehicle Technology Proof of Concept
|ASRC Consulting & Environmental Services, LLC
|Project Siļa: An Arctic CNG Pilot Test Program
|$1,064,076
Comments