KazMunayGas and Linde sign MOU for blue/green hydrogen and ammonia projects in Kazakhstan

02 November 2021

KazMunayGas, the state-owned oil and gas company of Kazakhstan, and the technology company Linde have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate and develop jointly clean energy projects in Kazakhstan.

The first stage of cooperation will focus on exploring the opportunity of producing hydrogen and ammonia using natural gas as feedstock (blue hydrogen and blue ammonia) and/or water electrolysis (green or blue hydrogen and green or blue ammonia).

Once a feasibility study is complete and a successful agreement is reached, a green hydrogen and green ammonia production project is to be implemented in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan, an oil producer since 1911, has the second–largest oil reserves and the second–largest oil production after Russia among the former Soviet republics, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Kazakhstan’s largest petroleum liquids fields also contain substantial volumes of natural gas, most of which is reinjected into oil wells to improve oil recovery rates. Most of Kazakhstan’s natural gas reserves are in crude oil or condensate—rich fields. The two largest petroleum liquids fields, Karachaganak and Tengiz, are also the two largest natural gas fields.

Posted on 02 November 2021 in Ammonia, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Market Background

