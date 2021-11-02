Mitsubishi Power and DT Midstream partner to advance hydrogen infrastructure across the US

DT Midstream, Inc., a premier natural gas pipeline and storage provider, and Mitsubishi Power Americas, Inc., a provider of power generation and energy storage solutions, have entered into a strategic joint development agreement (JDA) to advance clean hydrogen energy development projects across the United States.

The partners will identify, develop and deploy projects that integrate Mitsubishi Power’s power generation and hydrogen technologies with DT Midstream’s energy infrastructure development and operational expertise to decarbonize utility, transportation and industrial sectors.

The JDA focuses on production, storage, transportation and use of hydrogen and other commodities. Opportunities include offering hydrogen in liquefied or compressed form for multiple applications such as power generation and transport, as well as steelmaking, refining and fertilizer manufacturing.

The collaboration will employ Mitsubishi Power’s Hydaptive hydrogen package, which integrates renewable power, gas turbines, hydrogen and other energy storage technologies. DT Midstream will provide gas delivery experience and will leverage assets such as interstate and intrastate pipelines, gathering systems and storage systems. DT Midstream has approximately 1,200 miles of transportation pipelines and more than 1,000 miles of gathering lines linking supply to major demand markets.

Our goal with DT Midstream is to make clean, affordable hydrogen widely available for power generation and other sectors. This collaboration will add to the ‘hub and spoke’ hydrogen infrastructure we have been creating with partnerships throughout North America. —David Hunt, Mitsubishi Power Americas’ Senior Vice President of New Generation Systems Sales and Commercial Operations

Mitsubishi Power has previously announced clean energy hubs under development in Utah and North Dakota.