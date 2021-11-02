REV Group receives first order for electric fire truck

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
02 November 2021

REV Fire Group, comprising the REV Group companies E-ONE, KME, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower, will build an all-electric E-ONE Vector fire truck for Mesa Fire and Medical Department in Mesa, AZ.

REV Fire Group first announced the introduction of its all-electric fire truck, now named Vector, in August, and Mesa’s is the first confirmed order announcement. The customizable Vector has the industry’s longest electric pumping duration which allows four hose lines to be in use for four hours on a single charge. A range-extender diesel engine is used for backup when pumping beyond four hours on a hydrant or for extended operation in blackouts and natural disasters.

This rig supports the City of Mesa’s Climate Action Plan and goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

H&E Equipment, an E-ONE authorized dealer, is coordinating the Mesa order and delivery is expected in 2022. The Vector is available for preorders through any E-ONE, KME, Ferrara or Spartan Emergency Response dealer sales representative.

E-ONE is a leading fire apparatus manufacturer, making emergency vehicles, rescue trucks, aerial fire trucks, rescue pumpers and custom fire apparatus; the company has produced more than 28,000 vehicles delivered around the world.

