DOE awarding combined $127M to 5 Supertruck 3 projects; battery-electric and fuel cell trucks

02 November 2021

The US Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy initially launched the SuperTruck Initiative in 2009 to improve heavy-duty truck freight efficiency by 50%. A second iteration, SuperTruck 2, sought to double fuel efficiency for 18-wheeler trucks. Now, selectees for SuperTruck 3 (earlier post) will work to improve medium- and heavy-duty truck efficiencies and reduce emissions of freight transportation.

For SuperTruck 3, the DOE will fund five heavy-duty vehicle manufacturers with a combined $127 million to pioneer electrified medium- and heavy-duty trucks and freight system concepts to achieve higher efficiency and zero emissions. Projects will be funded over five years, subject to appropriations, and recipients will match federal funding, dollar-for-dollar:

  • PACCAR Inc will develop eighteen Class-8 battery electric and fuel cell vehicles with advanced batteries and a megawatt charging station will also be developed and demonstrated. (Award amount: $32,971,041)

  • Volvo Group North America, LLC will develop a 400-mile-range Class-8 battery electric tractor-trailer with advanced aerodynamics, electric braking, EV optimized tires, automation and route planning. A megawatt charging station will be developed and demonstrated. (Award amount: $18,070,333)

  • Daimler Trucks North America, LLC will develop and demonstrate two 2 Class-8 fuel cell trucks with 600-mile range, 25,000-hour durability, equivalent payload capacity and range to diesel. (Award amount: $25,791,669)

  • Ford Motor Company will develop and demonstrate five hydrogen fuel cell electric Class-6 Super Duty trucks targeting cost, payload, towing, and refueling times that are equivalent to conventional gasoline trucks. (Award amount: $24,952,314)

  • General Motors, LLC will develop and demonstrate four hydrogen fuel cell and four battery electric Class 4-6 trucks. The project will also focus on development of clean hydrogen via electrolysis and clean power for fast charging. (Award amount: $26,061,726)

The SuperTruck 3 Program is expected to launch later this year.

Posted on 02 November 2021 in Electric (Battery), Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen

