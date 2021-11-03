Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept with new EV crate motor customers can now buy

In Las Vegas for SEMA, Ford revealed the all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept—a zero-tailpipe-emissions demonstration truck powered by the all-new Ford Performance Parts Eluminator electric crate motor that customers can now buy online.

Based on a heritage 1978 F-100 pickup, the F-100 Eluminator concept features all-wheel drive via two powerful electric motors shared with the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Two electric traction motors drive the front and rear wheels, delivering 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft (860 N·m) of torque. Eluminator, the first e-crate motor from Ford Performance Parts, is based on the Mustang Mach-E GT’s traction motor. (Earlier post.)





Ford owners have personalized, customized and enhanced their vehicles since the beginning—from changing looks to bringing the power. Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we’re supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles. —,Eric Cin, global director, Vehicle Personalization, Accessories and Licensing

The all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept, designed and created by Ford Performance, was built in collaboration with MLe Racecars and sits on a custom chassis by the Roadster Shop. It’s painted in Avalanche Gray with Cerakote Copper accents applied by Brand X Customs, while the interior features a billet aluminum dash by JJR Fabrication and avocado-tanned leather upholstery by MDM Upholstery. It’s fitted with custom 19x10-inch billet aluminum three-piece wheels by Forgeline wrapped in Michelin Latitude Sport 275/45-19 high-performance tires.

Globally, the vehicle performance parts and accessories industry generates approximately $50 billion annually; that covers hardware for everything from hot rods to off-road vehicles, and from mobile electronics to vehicle accessories.

Ford Vehicle Personalization and Ford Performance Parts will continue to add new choices for customers, such as the Eluminator e-crate motor, as the shift to electric vehicles accelerates. It’s the first of what will become a growing portfolio of performance parts and accessories for Ford electric vehicles.

Part No. M-9000-MACH-E, the e-crate motor is now available at authorized Ford parts warehouse dealers or online at Ford Performance Parts. Retailing at $3,900, it is targeted for builders looking for a transverse-oriented powertrain to electrify a range of vehicles from modern to vintage cars, trucks and SUVs. Each Eluminator e-crate motor produces 281 horsepower and 317 lb-ft (430 N·m) of torque and is street-legal in all 50 states.

Over time, Ford Performance plans to develop a wider list of components for the Eluminator powertrain with some of the leading performance manufacturers, including battery systems, controllers and traction inverters to close the loop on full turnkey aftermarket electrification solutions.