CN and Progress Rail partner with REG to test renewable fuel blends

Canadian National Railway Company (CN) and Progress Rail, A Caterpillar Company are partnering with Renewable Energy Group (REG) to test high-level renewable fuel blends including both biodiesel and renewable diesel in support of the companies’ sustainability goals. Trials and qualifications of up to 100% bio-based diesel fuel are important steps in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from CN’s existing locomotive fleet, while alternative propulsion locomotive technologies are being developed.

This program will allow CN and Progress Rail to understand the long-term durability and operational impacts of renewable fuels on locomotives better, especially in cold weather and to plan needed modifications to leverage fully their usage over the next decade.

Rail has the potential to reduce the environmental impact of transportation services, as shipping heavy freight by rail can reduce carbon emissions by up to 75% when compared to trucks.

Looking to 2030 and beyond, reducing fossil carbon emissions associated with rail transportation will continue to require innovative fuel-efficient technologies, the greater use of cleaner sustainable fuels, and designing innovative low emission supply chain solutions through investments and collaboration.