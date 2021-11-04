CNH Industrial enters into exclusive multi−year technology licensing agreement with Monarch Tractor for tractor electrification

CNH Industrial has entered into an exclusive, multi-year licensing agreement for electrification technologies with Monarch Tractor, a US-based AgTech company specializing in fully electric autonomous tractors. This agreement is the latest development between the two parties, building upon the minority investment stake made by CNH Industrial in March 2021.

The license agreement foresees the launch of a scalable, modular electrification platform focusing on low-horsepower tractors. These will be developed across multiple product families in the coming years, using an agile process that continuously gathers farmers’ input to ensure the development of differentiated solutions aligned to customer needs.

This agreement also furthers CNH Industrial’s ongoing commitment to decarbonizing agriculture through alternative propulsion systems.

Electrification and machine automation are key tenets of CNH Industrial’s strategy to become an even stronger technology leader in agriculture and drive customer value. This mutually beneficial partnership enables CNH Industrial to enhance its internal electrification capabilities and develop and implement new electrified platforms faster. In turn, Monarch Tractor will be able to harness benefits of CNH Industrial’s deep sector expertise in product, brand, distribution, and supply chain strength.





Monarch Tractor introduced its fully electric, driver optional, smart tractor integrated on a single platform in December 2020. Farmers face numerous challenges including labor shortages, effects of climate change, safety concerns, increased customer scrutiny for sustainability demands, government regulations, and more. Monarch Tractor addresses these issues by combining electrification, automation, machine learning, and data analysis to enhance farmer’s existing operations, increase labor productivity and safety, and maximize yields to cut overhead costs and emissions. The company has secured several hundred working farms as preliminary customers.

Key features of the Monarch Tractor include: