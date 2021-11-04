Ford sold 14,062 electrified vehicles in October, up 195% year-on-year; F-150 Lightning reservations pass 160,000

Ford set an internal electrified vehicle sales record in October, with 14,062 electrified vehicles sold—up 195% over last year. Additionally, Ford’s E-Transit—due to start production in a few weeks—is sold out, according to Ford, and the electric F-150 Lightning now has more than 160,000 reservations.

Mustang Mach-E retail sales jumped 76.9% in October to 2,848 units, with 21,703 vehicles sold year-to-date. More than 90% of Mustang Mach-E owners say they would recommend a Mustang Mach-E to other customers. To date, Mustang Mach-E ranks second in sales in the full-electric SUV segment, behind Tesla’s Model Y.

Overall, Ford brand SUVs posted their best October retail sales in 21 years. Retail sales were up 17.4% over a year ago on the strength of the new Bronco, Bronco Sport and the Mustang Mach-E. These three new SUVs drove sales higher with total combined sales of 19,413 SUVs. On total sales of 70,002, Ford was America’s best-selling SUV brand in October.

Ford total pickup truck retail sales jumped 25.0% in October over September. F-Series retail sales increased 14.2%, while Ranger retail sales were up 60.0%. The all-new Maverick completed its first full month of sales, adding an additional 4,140 vehicles to Ford’s truck sales portfolio. Overall truk sales were down 7% in October year-on-year to 94,449 units.

Total Ford sales in October were down 4% year-on-year to 175,918 units.