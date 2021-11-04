Ford sold 14,062 electrified vehicles in October, up 195% year-on-year; F-150 Lightning reservations pass 160,000

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
04 November 2021

Ford set an internal electrified vehicle sales record in October, with 14,062 electrified vehicles sold—up 195% over last year. Additionally, Ford’s E-Transit—due to start production in a few weeks—is sold out, according to Ford, and the electric F-150 Lightning now has more than 160,000 reservations.

Mustang Mach-E retail sales jumped 76.9% in October to 2,848 units, with 21,703 vehicles sold year-to-date. More than 90% of Mustang Mach-E owners say they would recommend a Mustang Mach-E to other customers. To date, Mustang Mach-E ranks second in sales in the full-electric SUV segment, behind Tesla’s Model Y.

Overall, Ford brand SUVs posted their best October retail sales in 21 years. Retail sales were up 17.4% over a year ago on the strength of the new Bronco, Bronco Sport and the Mustang Mach-E. These three new SUVs drove sales higher with total combined sales of 19,413 SUVs. On total sales of 70,002, Ford was America’s best-selling SUV brand in October.

Ford total pickup truck retail sales jumped 25.0% in October over September. F-Series retail sales increased 14.2%, while Ranger retail sales were up 60.0%. The all-new Maverick completed its first full month of sales, adding an additional 4,140 vehicles to Ford’s truck sales portfolio. Overall truk sales were down 7% in October year-on-year to 94,449 units.

Total Ford sales in October were down 4% year-on-year to 175,918 units.

