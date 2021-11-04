Volkswagen introduces ID.5 electric SUV coupé in Europe

In Europe, Volkswagen has launched a new ID. family top model as part of its ACCELERATE brand strategy: the ID.5 electric SUV coupé and the sporty ID.5 GTX with dual-motor all-wheel drive. Like the ID.3 and ID.4, the new ID.5 is manufactured at the Zwickau plant and both models are carbon-neutral on delivery to the customer.





Volkswagen ID.5 GTX and ID.5 Pro Performance

The e-SUV coupé is equipped with the new ID. software version 3.0, which includes improved charging performance and voice control among other features. With the use of swarm data and latest-generation driver assistance systems, Volkswagen is also taking the next step towards automated driving.

Like all ID. models, Volkswagen’s first e-SUV coupé is based on the Volkswagen modular electric drive matrix (MEB).

At 4599 mm long (ID.5 GTX: 4582 mm), the e-SUV coupé from Volkswagen will launch in 2022 with three power options. The base ID.5 Pro will be powered by an electric engine in the rear delivering 128 kW; the ID.5 Pro Performance is also a rear-wheel drive model, but producing 150 kW. The dual-motor all-wheel drive of the ID.5 GTX is powered by e-motors on the front and rear axles that deliver 220 kW, with a top speed of 180 km/h (111 mph).

Range for the ID.5 Pro Performance is projected to be 520 km (323 miles), while the ID.5 GTX supports 480 km (298 miles), both on the WLTP.





ID.5 Pro Performance

The electronic Vehicle Dynamics Manager is a groundbreaking development by Volkswagen. We have networked it with other important control systems, and it is also integrated with the all-wheel control function. This brings an entirely new level of sporty driving pleasure, traction and driving safety. —Thomas Ulbrich, member of the Board of Management for Technical Development

All ID.5 types are powered by a 77 kWh battery pack. A low drag coefficient of 0.26 (or 0.27 in the ID.5 GTX) increases efficiency and boosts the vehicle’s range. This capability is further supported by the integrated spoiler in the wide-opening, aerodynamically shaped tailgate. Electric cooling air vents in the front of the vehicle open only when necessary, so as to ensure optimal air flow.

Despite its coupé-type shape, the ID.5 has just 12 mm less headroom in the back than the Volkswagen ID.4. The long 2766 mm wheelbase facilitates interior spatial conditions comparable to those of SUVs in higher vehicle classes. The luggage compartment volume is 549 liters.

The driver display and high-resolution multimedia system deliver strikingly brilliant visuals. An innovative augmented reality head-up display (optional) within the driver’s field of vision presents additional information. The new ID. software 3.0 features various improvements including natural voice control (“Hello ID”.) It is now learning-enabled and enables online access to information from the Cloud. For atmospheric interior lighting, the Ambient Lighting feature offers a choice of up to 30 colors. We Connect services provide the driver with real-time online traffic information, online map updates, information about charging stations, web radio and much more.

With Car2X communication, Volkswagen is taking safety to a whole new level. Data from compatible vehicles in the Volkswagen fleet and signals from infrastructure within a radius of up to 800 meters can be locally interpreted in a fraction of a second, enabling driver alerts about dangerous areas, accidents and stationary traffic. The ID. Light in the cockpit helps by providing visual warnings.

The VW ID.5 and ID.5 GTX will launch in Europe in early 2022.

With the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX, Volkswagen is tapping into an entirely new market segment and thereby advancing its electric offensive in all vehicle classes in the framework of its ACCELERATE strategy. By 2030, at least 70% of Volkswagen’s unit sales in Europe are expected to come from electric-only vehicles—that is equivalent to more than one million vehicles. In North America and China, the goal is that electric vehicles will account for at least 50% of unit sales. To achieve these goals, Volkswagen is launching at least one electric vehicle onto the market every year.