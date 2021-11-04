Qorvo acquires United Silicon Carbide (UnitedSiC), a leading provider of silicon carbide power semiconductors

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
04 November 2021

Qorvo, a provider of innovative radio frequency (RF) solutions, has acquired United Silicon Carbide (UnitedSiC), a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors. The acquisition of United Silicon Carbide expands Qorvo’s reach into the fast-growing markets for electric vehicles (EVs), industrial power, circuit protection, renewables and data center power.

United Silicon Carbide will become part of Qorvo’s Infrastructure & Defense Products (IDP) business and will be led by Dr. Chris Dries, who was formerly United Silicon Carbide’s president and CEO and is now general manager of Qorvo’s Power Device Solutions.

The addition of United Silicon Carbide to our IDP business significantly expands our market opportunities in high-power applications. This acquisition enables Qorvo to deliver high-value, best-in-class intelligent power solutions covering power conversion, motion control and circuit protection applications.

—Philip Chesley, president of Qorvo IDP

Unitedsic

Lowest 650V Gen 3 & 750V Gen 4 UnitedSiC FET RDS(on) values compared to SiC MOSFET competitors. Source: UnitedSiC

United Silicon Carbide’s product portfolio now spans more than 80 SiC FETs, JFETs and Schottky diode devices. Based on a unique cascode configuration, the recently announced Generation 4 SiC FETs are specified at an industry-leading 750V at 5.9 mΩ RDS(on), enabling new levels of SiC efficiency and performance critical for EV chargers, DC-DC converters and traction drives, as well as telecom/server power supplies, variable speed motor drives and solar photovoltaic (PV) inverters.

Posted on 04 November 2021 in Electric (Battery), Market Background, Power Electronics

