Qorvo acquires United Silicon Carbide (UnitedSiC), a leading provider of silicon carbide power semiconductors

Qorvo, a provider of innovative radio frequency (RF) solutions, has acquired United Silicon Carbide (UnitedSiC), a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors. The acquisition of United Silicon Carbide expands Qorvo’s reach into the fast-growing markets for electric vehicles (EVs), industrial power, circuit protection, renewables and data center power.

United Silicon Carbide will become part of Qorvo’s Infrastructure & Defense Products (IDP) business and will be led by Dr. Chris Dries, who was formerly United Silicon Carbide’s president and CEO and is now general manager of Qorvo’s Power Device Solutions.

The addition of United Silicon Carbide to our IDP business significantly expands our market opportunities in high-power applications. This acquisition enables Qorvo to deliver high-value, best-in-class intelligent power solutions covering power conversion, motion control and circuit protection applications. —Philip Chesley, president of Qorvo IDP





Lowest 650V Gen 3 & 750V Gen 4 UnitedSiC FET RDS(on) values compared to SiC MOSFET competitors. Source: UnitedSiC