Consumers Energy commits to powering 1M EVs in Michigan by 2030

Michigan utility Consumers Energy is committing to powering 1 million electric vehicles by 2030. The goal would support the auto industry’s goal to have electric vehicles be 50% of new sales by 2030.

Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience, said Consumers Energy expects to see 1 million EVs in just the communities where it provides electricity, which means most of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula excluding the Detroit area.

Today, there are about 30,000 registered EVs in Michigan, but electric vehicle sales have been growing by 20% annually. That growth should accelerate due to commitments by US automakers that EVs will make up half of vehicle sales by 2030.

Michigan has joined other states in regional and nationwide networks to build fast EV charging, a major step to encourage potential EV buyers.

Youngdahl Snyder noted that more EVs also can lower electric rates for all customers as drivers charge during off-peak hours, typically overnight when there is less demand for electricity.

Consumers Energy is taking other actions to support EV adoption:

More than 1,000 rebates for home, business and public charging stations through its PowerMIDrive program. Those include 30 fast-charging locations that can fully power an EV battery in less than an hour.

Plans to power the growing demand for EVs, with 200 fast-charging locations—and more than 2,000 chargers at homes and businesses—across Michigan over the next three years.

PowerMIFleet, which provides Michigan businesses with expertise and guidance to electrify their vehicle fleets, as well as rebates for charging locations.

The new Bring Your Own Charger program, allowing EV owners to receive energy savings and monthly rebates for charging at night.

Nationally, there are more than 2 million electric vehicles on US roads today, according to the Edison Electric Institute. That number should grow to 18.7 million by 2030, with EV sales expected to top 3.5 million per year.

Consumers Energy is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.