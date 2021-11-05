CN purchases Wabtec’s battery-electric locomotive

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Ford, Ford Credit introduce sustainable financing framework prioritizing EV, clean production, community investments
05 November 2021

CN has purchased Wabtec’s FLXdrive battery-electric freight locomotive (earlier post). CN’s Bessemer & Lake Erie Railroad (B&LE) Company received a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to help with the purchase of the battery-electric locomotive.

The Wabtec FLXdrive technology, with its 2.4MWh battery pack, can reduce train fuel consumption and emissions by up to 30%. The anticipated efficiencies and emission reductions from the technology will be significant and help open the door to new alternatives beyond the diesel-powered locomotives used today.

CN is the most fuel-efficient railway in North America, using approximately 15% less locomotive fuel per gross ton mile than the industry average. In 2020, CN’s actions to reduce emissions, mitigate climate risks and to develop the low-carbon economy resulted in CN being one of only three Canadian companies listed on CDP’s Climate A List. The continuing successful development and availability of innovative propulsion technology is part of a portfolio of carbon reduction initiatives.

In April 2021, the Science-Based Target Initiative (SBTi) approved CN’s commitment to reduce scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 43% per million gross ton miles by 2030 from a 2019 base year. CN furthermore commits to reduce scope 3 GHG emissions from fuel and energy related activities by 40% per million gross ton miles by 2030 from a 2019 base year. CN’s Climate Action Plan and its new level of ambition target support the Paris Agreement.

