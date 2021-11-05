DOE announces 15 Phase 1 semifinalists of Geothermal Lithium Extraction Prize

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced 15 Phase 1 semifinalists of the American-Made Geothermal Lithium Extraction Prize, a $4-million competition designed to advance technologies and techniques to support direct lithium extraction from geothermal brines.

Lithium, a critical material used in high-charge-density batteries for electric vehicles and grid-scale electricity storage, is a crucial element in the clean energy supply chain. Nearly all of the US lithium stock is imported. As domestic demand increases rapidly, there is an urgent need to develop safe, secure, domestic, and cost-competitive sources of lithium.

The Phase 1 semifinalists identified an impactful idea or solution to drive down costs of lithium extraction and, ultimately, help develop environmentally friendly, domestic sources of lithium. Each team will receive $40,000 and is eligible to move on to Phase 2.

The Phase 1 semifinalists are:

Boston University – Pober-Strauss

George Washington University – Ellexco

Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Lithium from Home

Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Nanoporous Graphene Membrane

Oregon State University – Espiku

Rice University – LiSED

Texas Tech University – Tech Desal

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign – SelectPureLi

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth – Lirix-nano Sengupta

University of Miami – Miami Solution

University of Texas at Austin – Freeman Lab

University of Utah – University of Utah

University of Virginia – Team TELEPORT

University of Wyoming – Bruce Parkinson’s Team

University of Wyoming – Team Goldilocks

Phase 2 of the Lithium Prize, Design & Invent, kicks off this week. Over the coming months, semifinalist teams will advance their Phase 1 proposals to demonstrate their designs’ abilities. Phase 2 finalists will then fabricate and test their designs for Phase 3.

Geothermal brines, a byproduct of geothermal power plants, are a promising source of domestic lithium. But there are challenges related to scaling up technologies and techniques in a cost-effective way to recover the lithium while ensuring a minimal environmental footprint. The Salton Sea region of California has the potential to supply 600,000 tons of lithium each year, which exceeds the current annual US demand for lithium.

The American-Made Geothermal Prize is administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and funded by the Geothermal Technologies Office.