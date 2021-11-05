Wright Electric to develop electric 100-passenger aircraft for one-hour regional flights
05 November 2021
Wright Electric, Inc. (earlier post) is adding a new member to its planned family of zero-emissions aircraft for the commercial market—the Wright Spirit will incorporate Wright’s megawatt-class electric propulsion system and serve the 100-passenger market for one-hour flights.
The Wright Spirit aircraft design builds on the BAe 146 platform—a 100 passenger, 4-engine aircraft known for its operation out of noise-sensitive airports. The existing BAe 146 hydrocarbon-based propulsion system will be replaced with Wright’s all-electric, emissions-free propulsion system.
The path was set in early 2020 with Wright’s announcement and development of a megawatt propulsion system for an all-electric commercial aircraft. Throughout the last two years, the company has been proving key components of the system including a high-efficiency, high-power density inverter and a 2 MW (2,700 HP) motor.
By focusing on one-hour flights, the Wright Spirit addresses the world’s busiest city pairs, such as Seoul-Jeju (world’s busiest route, 14 million passengers annually), London-Paris, Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo, and San Francisco-Los Angeles.
To develop the integrated propulsion system, Wright has assembled a team of companies with expertise in generation, energy storage and propulsion design. The program now proceeds with on-going ground testing and final selection of the propulsion system. In 2023, the aircraft will begin flight testing with one all-electric propulsor. The development program will then accelerate towards flight testing with two all-electric propulsors by 2024 leading to the full-electric aircraft by 2026.
I have been floating an idea on this recently. Can they make a hybrid electric/hydrogen turbine for the engines? Burn hydrogen in the turbine portion in addition to electric motor for take off. Once at cruise shut down the fuel burning turbine and let the electric motor spin the turbofan by itself.
Anyone know the comparison between energy density of battery vs H2 storage on a kg basis? BTUs or Joules per kg?
Posted by: Jason Burr | 05 November 2021 at 05:56 AM
Any word on the battery size and composition? Commuter planes are expected to get back in the air as quickly as possible.
Posted by: Albert E Short | 05 November 2021 at 08:09 AM
@Jason Burr
They did not explicitly say where the electric power was coming from but as it is for short flights lasting about 1 hour, I assume that it battery electric. The main reasons for using battery electric are the high energy efficiency and the low cost of operation. They are going to modify an existing aircraft but eventually you would want to build a more efficient airframe. Also, another problem with battery electric is that the landing weight is the same as the takeoff weight while, with long distance aircraft, considerable weight of fuel is burned off during the flight.
Anyway, if I did the math correctly, there is about 141 MegaJoules/kg or about 39 kWhr/kg of energy available with hydrogen (started with 286 kJ/mole of the oxidation of H2). (I really wish we would use Joules instead of kWhr). Currently, lithium-ion batteries have about 250 Whr/kg or about 900 kJ/kg but this will probably be up to 400 Whr/kg or 1.44 mJ/kg by the time they are flying and maybe up to 600 Whr/kg or 2.16 mJ/kg or more if we have working lithium sulfur batteries. So, you could argue that hydrogen has about 100 times the energy density but it is not that easy as you need to add in efficiency of the engines or fuel cells and the weight of the tanks or pressure vessels. Realistically is probably closer to 25 or 30 to 1. But, again, while the batteries are considerably heavier, the real advantage of battery electric is the low cost of operation.
Posted by: sd | 05 November 2021 at 08:34 AM
JB good idea LH2 would do it
Posted by: SJC | 05 November 2021 at 08:52 AM
Here is the site:
https://www.weflywright.com/
And in the WP they say that the two energy systems they are considering are hydrogen and aluminum fuel cells.
Batteries can't do anything remotely like even an hour for this size of plane.
Posted by: Davemart | 05 November 2021 at 09:31 AM