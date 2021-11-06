REE selects American Axle for electric drive technology for REEcorners

REE Automotive has selected American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), a global Tier 1 automotive supplier, to supply REE with its high-performance electric drive units (EDU). AAM’s award-winning 3-in-1 electric drive technology—which places the electric motor, gearbox and inverter into a single package—will be integrated into REEcorner technology (earlier post).

This highly engineered EDU weighs 25% less than other units without sacrificing any power or performance. The system’s peak torque reaches 3,250 N·m.

The electric drive units will be developed at AAM’s Advanced Technology and Development Center in Detroit with delivery of prototypes planned by the end of 2021 with full volume production expected by 2024. The initial integration will be for prototype builds for a US-based delivery van program.

REEcorners integrate critical vehicle components (including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain & control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel. REE uses true x-by-wire technology to control each of the corners of the vehicles with full drive-by-wire, brake-by-wire and steer-by-wire, expected to deliver vehicle stability, responsiveness and safety with fully independent wheel control.









REE’s corner technology enables building modular, fully-flat EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries—as much as 35% greater interior space as compared to internal combustion vehicles or conventional EVs.