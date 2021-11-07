BYD NEV sales up 262.9% YOY in October

BYD sold 88,898 passenger vehicles in October, increasing 90.9% year on year (YoY) and 12.5% month on month (MoM), according to the official data. In particular, the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) sales reached 80,003 units, soaring 262.9% YoY. By the end of October, the cumulative annual sales of BYD passenger vehicles topped 200,000 units.

The continued contribution of the DM-i technology fueled further success for the DM model, which saw 38,771 units sold in October, up 444.1% YoY，positioning BYD as a dominant player in China’s plug-in hybrid vehicles market. Globally, the DM-i model also holds an important position. The Qin Plus DM-i and Song Plus DM-i took the 4th and 8th places, among PHEV market worldwide in August with sales of 13,043 and 8,731 units respectively.

BYD battery-electric vehicles (BEV) witnessed steady growth in sales with 41,232 units sold in October, holding its leadership in a fast-growing local BEV market.

BYD Han, the flagship NEV sedan of the Dynasty series, sold 11,087 units in October. According to China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), BYD Han ranked second among the sales rankings of mid-to-large size sedans, with sales of 10,248 units in September. So far, BYD Han’s cumulative sales have exceeded 130,000 units, with increases for seven consecutive months.

BYD’s e-platform 3.0 addresses battery-related safety problems of the NEV and increases its range at low temperatures. EA1, the first model built upon this platform also enjoyed popularity in the market with 6,018 units sold in October, becoming the biggest contributor to the market for NEVs priced at around RMB 100,000 (~US$15,600).





BYD EA1

BYD introduced the e-platform 3.0 in April 2021 at the Shanghai Auto Show. The platform is designed for the next generation of high-performance smart EVs and not only further integrates and standardizes core components, but also incorporates a new body structure, digital and electrical architecture, and a revamped BYD vehicle operating system.

The e-platform 3.0’s key modules are smaller, lighter, stronger, and lower energy consumption. The platform is equipped with a new heat pump technology as standard, and a newly upgraded 8-in-1 module for the drive system, allowing the overall efficiency to exceed 89%.

An electric vehicle equipped with the e-platform 3.0 takes just 2.9 seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph, with a comprehensive cruising range of up to 600 miles. With 800V fast charging technology, an electric vehicle can be charged for just 5 minutes to give it a range of 90 miles, while power consumption per 100 kilometers is reduced by 10%, and the cruising range is 10% longer in winter.

In terms of safety, the ultra-safe Blade Battery is the standard configuration of the e-platform 3.0, vastly improve the integrity of pure EVs as one of the industry’s safest power batteries. This is also integrated into the vehicle’s structural design, doubling the torsional stiffness of the body.

The e-platform 3.0 will continue to be open to the industry, further accelerating the electrification of automobiles.

For Q3 2021, BYD reported operating revenue of 54.306 billion RMB (US$8.5 billion) in Q3 2021, a YoY increase of 21.98%. Most notably, the company invested more than 5.23 billion RMB (US$820 million) in R&D during the first three quarters.

The first ten months of the year saw drops in different levels of sales in the auto market, owing to chip shortages across the auto industry. Nevertheless, BYD has continuously attained higher sales records, which the company attributes to its core technologies such as the Blade Battery, the DM-i technology, and e-platform 3.0.