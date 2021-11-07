Lightning eMotors repowers Van Hool TD925 double-deck coach; 640 kWh battery, 200+ miles range

Lightning eMotors and ABC Companies, a leading provider of motor coach, transit and specialty passenger transport equipment, announced the sale of the largest battery-electric double-decker motor coach to All Aboard America! Holdings, the fourth-largest motor coach operator in the US. The first delivery to Lux Bus America in Anaheim, CA will be a Van Hool TD925 repowered double-decker electrified by Lightning eMotors from diesel to all-electric.





The elctric bus features a 640 kWh battery, the largest known to exist for a vehicle of its type, an estimated range of more than 200 miles, and a charge time of less than six hours with a 150 kW DC fast charger. The coach has a seating capacity of 70 people.

There are nearly 35,000 diesel motor coaches on the road in the US today, and the vast majority of them are ideal candidates for electrification. Electrifying these existing diesel vehicles has a strong financial and environmental business case. It keeps the chassis and premium bus body out of the scrapyard and enables the move to zero-emissions with a dramatically lower cost than buying a new motor coach, diesel or electric. —Kash Sethi, Chief Revenue Officer of Lightning eMotors

Lightning worked with their motor coach dealer-partner ABC Companies to deliver a single-deck motor coach to All Aboard America! in Mesa, AZ in January of 2021 and to develop the double-decker.

With the elimination of emissions and the quiet ride, both single-deck and double decker motor coaches are an ideal solution for transporting employees to and from large corporate campuses. From global corporations to local universities, eliminating many privately operated vehicles on the road with a zero-emissions motor coach has a significant impact on the quality of life for those institutions and the communities on the commuter routes.