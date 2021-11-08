Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
WUSTL researchers demonstrate solar-panel-powered microbial electrosynthesis to produce n-butanol from light, CO2 and power

StoreDot develops technology that enables consistent driving range for life of EV batteries

08 November 2021

StoreDot, the developer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs) (earlier post), has developed a now-patented technology that gives EV batteries fixed capacity and driving range throughout their lifespan.

Achieved through a combination of patented software and cell chemistry management, the technology gives an EV owner a fixed battery driving range for the duration of the battery’s useful service life, thus overcoming another aspect of range anxiety. It manages both charging voltages and StoreDot’s XFC silicon-based cell chemistry to stress a battery less at the start of its life and balance its performance across the battery’s life to deliver a driving experience with predictable and consistent range.

Battery capacity—and therefore driving range—conventionally degrades over the life of the vehicle. The certainty and consistency that this advancement provides could also improve residual values of vehicles, lowering leasing costs and further benefitting both consumers and global automotive manufacturers utilizing the technology.

As with previous patented technologies StoreDot is making this technology for improved driving experience available to other organizations to help speed up the global adoption of electric vehicles and a future zero-emissions world.

StoreDot’s new digital battery patent comes shortly after its announcement of an application for charging booster technology, which will reduce vehicle charging times in limited charging stations. The system analyzes the charging station power in real-time allowing the XFC battery to accept higher charging rates without overheating. The company is also making this technology available to other organizations as open-source.

Posted on 08 November 2021 in Batteries, Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

