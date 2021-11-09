Electric Last Mile Solutions to proceed with production of Class 3 Urban Utility commercial EV

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
09 November 2021

Electric Last Mile Solutions, a developer of electric and intelligent mobility solutions for commercial vehicle customers, will move ahead with plans to launch the Urban Utility vehicle, following production approval by the ELMS Board.

The Urban Utility is a Class 3 commercial electric vehicle targeting more than 5,700 lbs. of max payload, more than 11,000 lbs. gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) and approximately 125 miles of range. (Earlier post.) Its price positioning is expected to be competitive against ICE counterparts.

Elms-urban-utility

The cab-over chassis design of the Urban Utility is highly configurable, and it can be outfitted with a dry box, flat bed, stake bed and other customizable cargo options. ELMS sees the introduction of the Urban Utility as an opportunity to expand its target customer applications, including delivery, construction, landscaping, towing and refrigeration.

After the prototype Urban Utility was shown and tested with customers for the past several months and received such strong feedback, we are excited to proceed with our plan for production and delivery in 2022. As market demand for commercial EVs continue to increase due to rising emissions standards, legislative action and corporate ESG goals, the Urban Utility is an equally capable, emissions-free option compared to its ICE counterparts.

—James Taylor, CEO, ELMS

With the introduction of the Urban Utility, ELMS will have a product portfolio spanning the $130-billion North America Class 1-3 commercial vehicle market. It will join the ELMS Urban Delivery EV, which began production in late September and is the first Class 1 commercial EV in the market.

