Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Phillips 66 to convert Alliance Refinery to terminal facility
California’s Foothill Transit adds 13 New Flyer hydrogen fuel-cell-electric buses; largest fuel cell fleet in North America

Haldor Topsoe and Hyundai Oilbank sign MOU to develop green energy solutions

09 November 2021

Haldor Topsoe and Hyundai Oilbank have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under which the two companies will sign MOU Hyundai Oilbank and Topsoe will jointly seek to identify opportunities within blue and green hydrogen, waste plastic recycling, bio-refinery, eFuels, CCUS (carbon capture, utilization and storage) and other solutions to reduce carbon emissions.

Hyundai Oilbank refines 520,000 barrels of oil a day and supplies oil products and services through 2,500 gas stations in Korea. Notably, Hyundai Oilbank has completed the vertical integration in the petrochemical aromatic business from crude oil to BTX. Hyundai Oilbank seeks to be a comprehensive energy company by expanding its business portfolio into oil storage, base materials and lube base oil.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will support Topsoe in further optimizing its clean energy technologies and potentially enable Hyundai Oilbank to increase its low-carbon business and meet the company’s target that 70% of total profit should derive from eco-friendly business by 2030.

Topsoe develops cutting-edge technologies within green hydrogen, green ammonia, eMethanol, and eFuels. Hyundai Oilbank has started a transformation of its production to significantly reduce carbon emissions in its customer offerings.

Posted on 09 November 2021 in Emissions, Fuels, Hydrogen, Hydrogen Production, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)