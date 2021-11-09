Phillips 66 to convert Alliance Refinery to terminal facility

Phillips 66 plans to convert its Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, La., to a terminal facility. The refinery suffered significant damage from flooding from Hurricane Ida in August. The conversion is expected to take place in 2022.

We made this decision after exploring several options and considering the investment needed to repair the refinery following Hurricane Ida. Alliance’s existing infrastructure and Gulf Coast location make it an attractive midstream asset. Phillips 66 will continue to be a major refiner with 12 facilities in the US and Europe. —Greg Garland, Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66

The Alliance Refinery, located on the Mississippi River in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, 25 miles south of New Orleans, employs approximately 500 employees and 400 contractors. The refinery processes mainly light, low-sulfur crude oil. Alliance receives domestic crude oil from the Gulf of Mexico by pipeline and US tight oil by marine transport. The refinery can also receive foreign crude oil by pipeline connected to the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port.

The single-train refinery’s facilities include fluid catalytic cracking, alkylation, coking, and hydrodesulfurization units, a naphtha reformer and aromatics units that enable it to produce a high percentage of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels. Other products include petrochemical feedstocks, home heating oil and anode-grade petroleum coke. Total throughput is 278 thousand barrels per day (MBD).

The majority of its refined products are distributed to customers in the eastern United States through major common-carrier pipeline systems and by barge.

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,100 employees and had $56 billion of assets as of 30 September 2021.