Williams Advanced Engineering and Castrol announce strategic 5-year partnership to co-develop EV fluids

Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) and Castrol have entered into a five-year technical partnership to co-develop high performance Electric Vehicle (EV) fluids. As part of the agreement, Castrol will become the official supplier of EV thermal fluids for WAE’s growing electrification programs and motorsport activities such as Formula E, Extreme E, ETCR and LMdH.

Castrol will develop and supply EV thermal fluids that are suitable for Williams Advanced Engineering’s (WAE) high-performance motorsport batteries from May 2022. Castrol currently has developed Castrol ON Thermal Management EV Fluid with advanced properties, to enable improved battery thermal management in EVs. Features include:

Lower viscosity levels than conventional dielectric fluids, such as transformer fluids.

Strong electrical insulation, and a high flash point to protect batteries against breakdown and ignition.

Oxidation resistance, which allows the fluid to maintain performance over fluid lifetime.

While the partnership will initially focus on Williams Advanced Engineering’s motorsport activities, the two companies will look to develop a full range of EV fluids for wider electrification projects covering the aerospace and marine sectors. With many forms of mobility now focused on electrification, the need for advanced battery cooling systems to operate reliably and efficiently is essential.

The partnership will enable Williams Advanced Engineering to access the complete Castrol ON product range, which includes EV Transmission Fluids, EV Thermal Fluids and EV Greases; allowing WAE’s technical teams to access the latest developments in EV Fluids for battery cooling systems, including immersive cooling technology. Concepts will also be explored to improve second life performance and circularity of batteries and fluids.

By jointly identifying, specifying and developing advanced EV thermal fluids for specific applications, Castrol and Williams Advanced Engineering aim to create industry-leading products, optimized for each specific application.