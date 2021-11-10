Magna providing aluminum battery enclosures for 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
10 November 2021

Magna is providing battery enclosures for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning battery-electric pickup. Battery enclosures, which all electric vehicles require, house high-voltage batteries, electrical components, sensors and connectors, contributing to the structural and safety aspects of a vehicle’s frame and protecting critical components from potential impact, heat and water.

Battery_Enclosure_Ford_Lightning

Magna’s battery enclosure for the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning protects power source.

Magna’s the lightweight aluminum enclosure helps minimize added mass from the truck’s battery.

The F-150 Lightning battery enclosures will be the first built by Magna for Ford in the North American market. For the battery enclosure aluminum extrusions and stampings are assembled using a combination of laser hybrid and cold metal transfer (CMT) welding for robustness.

Magna is leveraging its body and chassis expertise, which leads the industry in vehicle structures, to provide a comprehensive range of capabilities and engineering solutions to global customers. Battery enclosures can be developed in steel, aluminum, and multi-material configurations, including lightweight composites, to meet the individual needs of each customer.

Posted on 10 November 2021 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Vehicle Systems

