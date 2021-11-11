COP26 declaration on accelerating the transition to 100% zero emission cars and vans

At COP26 in Glasgow, 23 country governments; 10 governments in emerging markets and developing economies; 40 cities, states and regional governments; 11 automakers; 27 fleet owners and operators or shared mobility platforms; 13 investors with significant shareholdings in automotive manufacturers; 2 financial instituions; and 17 other organizations signed a declaration committing to working together towards all sales of new cars and vans being zero emissions globally by 2040, and by no later than 2035 in leading markets.

The declaration is not legally binding and is focused on a global level.

We will support efforts to achieve the road transport breakthrough announced by world leaders, which aims to make zero emission vehicles the new normal by making them accessible, affordable and sustainable in all regions by 2030. … We will work together to overcome strategic, political, and technical barriers, accelerate the production of zero emission vehicles and increase economies of scale, to make the transition faster, lower cost, and easier for everyone. We will also work together to boost investment, bring down costs and increase the uptake of zero emission vehicles and the many economic, social and environmental benefits it brings. We recognize that alongside the shift to zero emission vehicles, a sustainable future for road transport will require wider system transformation, including support for active travel, public and shared transport, as well as addressing the full value chain impacts from vehicle production, use and disposal. —COP 26 Declaration

Signatories by category:

Governments: Austria; Azerbaijan; Cambodia; Canada; Cape Verde; Chile; Croatia; Cyprus; Denmark; El Salvador; Finland; Iceland; Ireland; Israel; Lithuania; Luxembourg; Netherlands; New Zealand; Norway; Poland; Slovenia; Sweden; United Kingdom.

Governments in emerging markets and developing economies: Dominican Republic; Ghana; India – two-wheelers and three-wheelers constitute more than 70% of global sales and more than 80% in India. All governments should also support the transition of these light vehicles to zero emission vehicles; Kenya; Secretariat of Economy, Mexico; Morocco; Paraguay; Rwanda; Turkey; Uruguay.

Cities, states and regional governments: Akureyri; Ann Arbor; Atlanta; Australian Capital Territory; Barcelona; Bologna; Bristol; British Columbia; Buenos Aires; California; Catalonia; Catamarca Province; Charleston; Dallas; Florence; Gangwon Province; Jeju Province; La Paz; Lagos; Los Angeles; New York; New York City; Northern Ireland; Quebec; Reykjavik; Rome; San Diego; San Francisco; Santa Monica; Sao Paolo; Scotland; Seattle; Sejong City; Seoul Metropolitan Government; Government of Sikkim; South Chungcheong Province; Ulsan Metropolitan City; Victoria; Wales; Washington (state).

Automotive manufacturers: Avera Electric Vehicles; BYD Auto; Etrio Automobiles Private Limited; Ford Motor Company; Gayam Motor Works; General Motors; Jaguar Land Rover; Mercedes-Benz; MOBI; Quantum Motors; Volvo Cars.

Fleet owners and operators or shared mobility platforms: ABB; Astra Zeneca; BT Group; Capgemini; Centrica; Danfoss; E.On; EDP; GlaxoSmithKline; Highland Electric Fleets HP Inc.; Iberdrola; Ingka Group/IKEA; LeasePlan Corporation; National Grid; Novo Nordisk; Openreach; Sainsbury’s; Siemens; SK Networks; Sky UK Limited; SSE; Tesco; Uber Technologies Inc.; Unilever; Vattenfall; Zenith; Zurich.

Investors with significant shareholdings in automotive manufacturers: Adrian Dominican Sisters – Portfolio Advisory Board; AP7; Arabesque Asset Management; Committee on Mission Responsibility Through Investment of the Presbyterian Church USA; Congregation of St Joseph; Daughters of Charity, Province of St Louise; EOS at Federated Hermes; Impax Asset Management Group; Local Authority Pension Fund Forum; Mercy Investment Services Inc.; NEI Investments; Office of the New York City Comptroller; Seventh Generation Interfaith Coalition for Responsible Investment.

Financial institutions: Aviva; NatWest.

Other signatories: ADS-TEC Energy GmbH; AMPLY Power; Autovert Technologies Private Limited; Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Drive Electric Campaign; Enzen Global Solutions Private Limited; FIA Foundation; Global EV Drivers Association; Grip Invest Advisors Private Limited; International Council on Clean Transportation; Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change; Indian Chamber of Commerce; International Trade Union Confederation; Ohm Mobility; RMI India; Urban Transport Authority for Lima and Callao; WeaveGrid.